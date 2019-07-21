(1931-2019)
WATERLOO -- Dorothy M. “Dottie” Lammers, 87, of Waterloo, died June 23 at Friendship Village Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Riceville, daughter of Harold M. and Clara M. Ehrenstein Bemus. She married Arthur W. Handlen on June 2, 1950, in Waterloo; they later divorced. She married Vernie C. Lammers on Aug. 4, 1960, in Stewartville, Minn.; they later divorced.
Dottie graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1954 and graduated in 1960 with a registered nursing degree from Broadlawn Hospital, Des Moines. She served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist during the Korean Conflict. She worked at Broadlawn Hospital, later at St. Francis and Covenant Medical hospitals, as well as Americana Nursing Home and then for Dr. John Walker for 18 years; she retired from Friendship Village Medical Center in 1999 after 10 years.
Dottie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1948; a member of the American Legion and Waterloo AMVETS. She volunteered for American Red Cross and AARP.
Survived by: a son, Mark Lammers of Macon, Ga.; a granddaughter, Stephanie (Ronald) Lammers Gonzales of Forsyth, Ga.; four great grandchildren, Christopher Lammers and Deseray Anne, Destiney Marie, and Trinity Lynn Gonzales; three nephews, David Bemus, Dan Bemus and Scott Bemus; a niece, Lisa Shields; and a sister in law, Bonnie Bemus of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Carol Lynn Handlen; and a brother, Dr. Dean Bemus.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Locke Funeral Home, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Visitation for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Dottie enjoyed swimming at the YWCA, going for daily walks and attending plays at the Waterloo Community Playhouse.
