Dorothy M. "Dot" Silber

Dorothy Silber

(1933-2019)

DENVER – Dorothy Marie “Dot” Silber, 86, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Denver, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City.

She was born July 16, 1933, in Nashua, daughter of Elvin and Meta (Bullen) Nordman. On July 8, 1951, she married John Silber in Charles City. He died Dec. 16, 2011.

She graduated from Nashua High School in 1951. In 1961, Dorothy and John bought a farm south of Plainfield, and then in 1966, bought a larger dairy operation southeast of Horton. After John’s death Dot continued to live in Denver until moving to the Kansas City area in the spring of 2015.

Survived by: five sons, Rick (Mary) Silber of Camden Point, Mo., Randy (Candy) Silber of San Antonio, Lonny (Sherrie) Silber of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Cory (Amy) Silber of Wataga, Ill., and Rod (Lynn) Silber of Nashua; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma (Carl) Edgeton.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Marvin Nordman; and two grandchildren, Nichole M. Silber and Matthew Silber.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Dorothy loved to read and sew. She was also a talented musician, playing the piano, organ and accordion.

