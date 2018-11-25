(1923-2018)
CEDAR FALLS – Dorothy M. Chappelear, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Nov. 19, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
She was born June 25, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Junies Bernard and Maude Mae (Burnett) Harper. She married Lesley G. Chappelear on Aug. 16, 1943, in Oakland, Calif. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1942 and worked at Hinson Manufacturing. During World War II, she worked as a riveter in an airplane factory. She then was a homemaker and later worked at Frink’s Greenhouse in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: two daughters, Linda (Tom) Moon and Debbie (Jerry) Hageman, both of Waterloo; a son, Doug Chappelear of Ankeny; seven grandchildren, Jesse and Kyle Moon, Courtney Bachel and Cody Hageman, Jared, Wade and Amara Chappelear; and seven great-grandchildren, Brenden and Hunter Moon, Alivia and Aubrey Moon, Colton and Brynley Bachel and Jack Chappelear.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Vern and Paul; and three sisters, Ruth, Charlotte and Margaret.
Services: A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
