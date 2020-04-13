Dorothy Long

(1924-2020)
OTTUMWA – Dorothy E. Long, 96, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Ottumwa, died at 8:50 a.m. April 11, 2020 at New Aldaya Care Center in Cedar Falls.
She was born January 11, 1924 in Ottumwa to Hjlmar and Alma Johnson Swanson. She married Jerry Long August 9, 1945 in Corpus Christi, TX. He preceded her in death May 20, 2005.
A graduate of Ottumwa High School in 1942, Dorothy was a resident of Ottumwa most of her life. She worked 19 years for John Deere Ottumwa works, retiring as Records Clerk in 1984.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Kings Daughters, Scattergood Circle, Ottumwa Women's Club, John Deere Retirees Ladies, Ottumwa Regional Health Center Auxiliary, and Bosom Buddies.
Surviving is a son, Jerry Tim (Deborah) Long of Eldora; two daughters, Judi Long of Waterloo and Teri (Bob) Bostrom of Long Grove; six grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff) Heller of Urbandale, Jerry (Sheri) Long of Concord, MA, Brian (Carey) Long of Davenport, Elizabeth Long (Todd Buffington) of Des Moines, Angela Bender of Phoenix, and Emilee Bender (Keenan Jones) of Davenport; two step-grandchildren, Stacy Bostrom of Phoenix, AZ and Taneel (Ben) Moore of Kansas City, MO; 13 great grandchildren, Kati, Kelsey, Calen, Jonah, Alex, Ellie, Makenna, Keegan, Lucy, Quinn, Bryannah, Elisyeh and Rylan; two step-great grandchildren, Tyler and Avery; a step-great great granddaughter, Scarlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Walter Swanson, Gunnard Swanson, Donald Swanson, infant Arnold Swanson, and her Yorkie, Missy.
Her body has been cremated. Private memorial services will be Monday at First Lutheran Church in Ottumwa. Inurnment will be in Ottumwa Cemetery. Online condolences and link to the webcast may be left for the family at www.rfh-ia.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or New Aldaya Care Center. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
