Dorothy Lavonne Steggall, aage 71, of Fairbank passed away March 6, 2022. Dorothy was born September 21, 1931. Service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 11, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, Iowa. Burial: Fairbank Cemetery Memorials. Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.