Dorothy Lavonne Steggall, aage 71, of Fairbank passed away March 6, 2022. Dorothy was born September 21, 1931. Service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 11, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, Iowa. Burial: Fairbank Cemetery Memorials. Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net