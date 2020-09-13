Dorothy L. Mueller

(1927-2020)
Dorothy Lee (Fulton) Mueller passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on June 8, 1927 to Lester C. Fulton and Fern Ryan Fulton. She graduated from East High School in 1945. Dorothy was married to Charles “Chuck” F. Mueller on June 28, 1947, a special union that lasted for 61 years until Chuck’s death in 2008. For most of their married life, they resided in “the big yellow house” at 524 Hammond Avenue. Dorothy subsequently resided in Lakehills, Texas and spent her final years in Overland Park, Kansas. She was loved by many in both of those communities.
Dorothy had a lifetime love of music. She was the organist at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo for many years. She also served as organist and choir director at Calvary United Methodist Church in Waterloo and at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. She played for numerous weddings and funerals and was the organist at Locke Funeral Home for more than 50 years. She also accompanied many vocalists in various community events. Dorothy was known for her ability to “transpose on the fly.”
Dorothy was a woman who willingly shared her talents and time to benefit the community. She was a volunteer pianist at Newel Post Adult Care Center for 31 years. She was proudly bestowed the State of Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award by Governor Thomas J. Vilsack on June 14, 2006. Chuck and Dorothy served as Table Parents in the Logos Youth Ministry at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. She was a member of LMI Music Club and Chapter IX of the PEO Sisterhood in Waterloo.
Dorothy is survived by sons, Mike (Vicki) Mueller of Silverthorne, CO, Max (Barb) Mueller of Olathe, KS, and Tom (Virginia) Mueller of The Woodlands, TX; and daughter, Lynn (Jeff) Laursen of Lakehills, TX. Dorothy was a devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Marianne Warren, Ben Mueller, Morgan Louderback, Mackenzie Daniel, Emily Mueller, Daniel Pompa and Eric Pompa and her six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Fulton of Minneapolis, MN and Richard (Sandra) Fulton of Westminster, CO, and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson of Cedar Falls, IA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband; their daughter, Judith Ann Mueller; her brother, Bill A. Fulton; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Family services to be held Saturday, September 19th, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; Friends may visit the family from 4—7 p.m., Friday, September 18th, at Locke Funeral Home; Memorials to First Christian Church of Cedar Falls, 1302 West 11th Street, Cedar Falls, 50613 or Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 803 West 5th Street, Waterloo, 50702.
