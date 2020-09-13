Dorothy L. Mueller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1927-2020)

Dorothy Lee (Fulton) Mueller passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on June 8, 1927 to Lester C. Fulton and Fern Ryan Fulton. She graduated from East High School in 1945. Dorothy was married to Charles “Chuck” F. Mueller on June 28, 1947, a special union that lasted for 61 years until Chuck’s death in 2008. For most of their married life, they resided in “the big yellow house” at 524 Hammond Avenue. Dorothy subsequently resided in Lakehills, Texas and spent her final years in Overland Park, Kansas. She was loved by many in both of those communities.

Dorothy had a lifetime love of music. She was the organist at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo for many years. She also served as organist and choir director at Calvary United Methodist Church in Waterloo and at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. She played for numerous weddings and funerals and was the organist at Locke Funeral Home for more than 50 years. She also accompanied many vocalists in various community events. Dorothy was known for her ability to “transpose on the fly.”