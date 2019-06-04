(1924-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Dorothy Louise Marsh, 94, of Clarksville, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, June 2, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Clarksville.
She was born July 14, 1924, in Waverly, daughter of Lee and Ethel (Ginther) Nitcher. She graduated from Waverly High School. On June 11, 1967, she married Ralph Marsh in Waverly. He preceded her in death April 30, 2000.
In the summer of 1973, the couple moved to Kendleton, Texas, where Ralph and Dorothy volunteered for 19 years at the Bay Ridge Christian College. The couple moved back to Waverly in 1994. Dorothy lived in the Waverly Homes before moving to the Clarksville Nursing Home.
Survivors: two brothers; Orville (Marlys) Nitcher of Shell Rock and Raymond (Lucille) Nitcher of Parkersburg; a sister, Carolyn Henninger of Waverly; a stepdaughter, Patricia (Jack) Cagle of Minnesota; six stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Robert Nitcher; two sisters, Laura Nitcher and Pearl Stille; a stepdaughter, Laura Strand; and a stepson, Ralph Lyle Marsh.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial in Andrews Cemetery, rural Waverly. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: the family.
Dorothy was a very religious person and attended various churches in the area over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and reading. Playing bingo was always a highlight while she lived in the nursing home. She also enjoyed visiting with friends.
