WATERLOO — Dorothy Carter, 79, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, July 25, of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Batesville, Miss., daughter of Sampson Bobo and Louise Hentz. She married Arthur L. Carter of Amory, Miss., in 1959 in Preston, Minn. He preceded her in death.
Dorothy graduated from East High School in 1956. She was employed by Northwestern Bell, where she was one of the first African-American phone operators, Head Start and the Waterloo Community Schools. In 1982 she received a business degree from Hamilton Business College in Cedar Rapids and went on to become property manager for Mount Village Apartments in Waterloo for more than 15 years.
Dorothy was very active in Junior League, Club les Dames and the YWCA, where she was a former president. She was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survived by: a daughter, Valerie (Steve) Peterson of San Diego; three sons, Michael and Derrick, both of Waterloo, and Stewart (Chelsea) Carter of Olathe, Kan.; two stepsons, Arthur L. Carter Jr. of Rocklin, Calif., and Reginald L. Carter of San Diego; two sisters, Marjorie Hoosman of Waterloo and Diana Bobo-Campbell of Charlotte, N.C.; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a brother, Stephen Bobo; and a niece, Michelle Hoosman.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the church. Sanders Funeral Service assisted the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 725 Adams St., Waterloo.
