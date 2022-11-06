February 7, 1923-November 3, 2022

Dorothy Kalianov was born on a farm near Gilbertville, IA on February 7, 1923. She was the daughter of Nick Kettman and Julia Heinen Kettman.

She married John Kalianov on January 16, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. He passed away on April 13, 1998.

Dorothy belonged to Covenant Medical Auxiliary, the Covenant Craft group, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and Meals on Wheels. Dorothy also volunteered at Covenant Medical Center from 1960-2014. She worked at the admissions desk, gift shop, and natal care unit. Dorothy enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, playing bridge and quilting. She was also a Test Cook for Betty Crocker.

Dorothy was employed at the Teamsters Union from 1960-1978 as an office manager.

Survivors include: her daughter, Jane (Ric Schmitz) Kalianov of Denver Col; her son, David (Deb) Kalianov of Redondo Beach, Calif; her granddaughter, Julia (David) Kalianov Day; two great grandsons, John David “JD” Day and Matthew Dean Day.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, Mark Kalianov; her brother Norbert Kettman.

Mass of Christian Burial: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary and a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Columbus High School or St. Edward Catholic Church.

