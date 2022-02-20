September 16, 1938-February 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Dorothy Jean Bryant, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday February 16, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo.

She was born September 16, 1938, in Mississippi, daughter of David and Mattie Smith Sykes. She married James Bailey and they later divorced. She married Robert Bryant and they later separated.

Dorothy was employed with Waterloo Industries and later with the University of Northern Iowa until her retirement. She enjoyed making jewelry in her spare time and going to antique shows. She was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church and later Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her daughter, Carolyn (Joseph) Jones, of Waterloo; two sons, Gary Bailey, of Waterloo and Jeffrey Bailey, of Dubuque; six grandchildren; two sisters, Earlie Mae (Bae) Brown and Lula Bell (David) Davis, both of Waterloo; and two brothers, George Sykes and Walter Sykes, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Terrance and Anthony Bailey; three grandsons, Shaquel, Marcus and Terrance Bailey; a sister, Mattie Henderson; and three brothers, David, James and Willie Sykes.

Services will be Noon Monday, February 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. today and one hour before services Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

