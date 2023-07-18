Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be provided on Dorothy’s obituary page at www.beckermilnesrettig.com. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM—7:00 PM, Thursday, July 20 at St. John Lutheran Church in the Parrish Hall and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Dorothy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.