January 11, 1937-April 12, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Dorothy J. Thiele, 86, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City.

She was born January 11, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold O. and Lilliane D. Maynard Thiele. Dorothy graduated from La Porte City High School in 1955. She married Thomas Gill in 1956; they later divorced. She married Thomas Wharf in 1975, in Brooklyn, MA, they later divorced. Dorothy was a full-time mother and homemaker for her family.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Dorothy enjoyed spending her time gardening and cooking in her kitchen.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane (Lisa Kiddie) Slick of Wagoner, OK; two sons, David Gill of La Porte City, and Donald (Lezlea) Gill of Fairland, OK; two sisters, Lois (Ron) Salmonson of Tipton, and Barbara Valenti of La Porte City; two brothers, Gary (Janet) Thiele of La Porte City, and Harold James (Cathy) Thiele of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Meghan Gill, John Gill, Conrad Daniel Gill, and Jake Gill; three great-grandchildren, Elise Gill, Christopher Gill, and Mila Grace Gill; and one brother-in-law, Daryl Brennaman.

She is preceded in death by her parents two sisters, Judy Brennaman, and Mary Shultz; and one brother, Donald Thiele.

Memorial Services are 10:00 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar Street, with inurnment in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City.

Visitation will take place from 4:00—6:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Locke in La Porte City, 606 East Main Street, La Porte City.

Locke in La Porte City, 319-343-3131, is assisting the family.