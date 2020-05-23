× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1941-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Dorothy J. Freeseman, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 17, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 4, 1941, in New Hartford, daughter of Clyde and Evelyn (Sells) Grandon. She married Douglas Freeseman on May 22, 1959, in New Hartford.

She graduated from New Hartford High School and worked as custodian for the Cedar Falls Community Schools in the 1970s. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Dorinda Smith of Des Moines, and Cheryl Freeseman of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Jeremiah Phams, Kia Trotter, Mycah Smith, Tasia Freeseman, Jared Smith, Matthew Smith; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Andrew) Schipper of New Hartford.

Preceded in death by: a brother, James Grandon.

Services: Private family services were held at Richardson Funeral Service, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at https://www.richardsonfuneralservice.com/.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Freeseman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.