Dorothy Haugebak

Dorothy Haugebak

July 11, 1923-March 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Haugebak, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born July 11, 1923 on the family farm near Collins, Iowa, the daughter of Harland and Blanche (Setzer) Carver. Dorothy was a graduate of Collins High School and received her teaching certificate from Iowa State University. She married Marvin Haugebak on June 1, 1944 in Ames, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2009. Dorothy was a teacher, dietary consultant, a social worker for DHS, worked for Iowa Dept. of Health Home Care and was a local landlord. She was a member of Altrusa, PEO Ch. R, investment clubs, Sons of Norway, Landlords of Black Hawk County, and local bridge groups. Dorothy was also a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and the Sartori Hospital Foundation, where she volunteered for the Festival of Trees and May breakfast.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Jean) Haugebak of Dike, Iowa, and Dave (Karolyn) Haugebak and Debi (Gary) Daters, both of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) McDaniel, Tony (Vwarhe) Haugebak, Val Haugebak and Kara (James) Davis; eight great grandchildren, Kennedy & Victoria McDaniel, Maggie (Dana) MacArthur, Charlie Myers, Summer & Jackson Gracey, and Isla & Isabella Davis, and three great great grandchildren, Karma, Stevie & Marilyn MacArthur.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, Mike Haugebak, and a sister, Ferne Ketchen.

Services will be 10:30 am Friday, March 18, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7:00 pm Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to House of Hope or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences to www.DahlFuneralHome.com

