CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Haugebak, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born July 11, 1923 on the family farm near Collins, Iowa, the daughter of Harland and Blanche (Setzer) Carver. Dorothy was a graduate of Collins High School and received her teaching certificate from Iowa State University. She married Marvin Haugebak on June 1, 1944 in Ames, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2009. Dorothy was a teacher, dietary consultant, a social worker for DHS, worked for Iowa Dept. of Health Home Care and was a local landlord. She was a member of Altrusa, PEO Ch. R, investment clubs, Sons of Norway, Landlords of Black Hawk County, and local bridge groups. Dorothy was also a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and the Sartori Hospital Foundation, where she volunteered for the Festival of Trees and May breakfast.