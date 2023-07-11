October 19, 1931-July 5, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, IL-Dorothy Frances (Galloway) Katalinich, 91, of Springfield, IL, died peacefully on July 5th, surrounded by family.

Dody was born on October 19, 1931, in Waterloo, IA, to Dwight Murray and Agnes Marie (Neuhalfen) Galloway. She graduated from Edison Elementary and Waterloo West High School. She attended Monmouth College in Illinois for two years, where she became a proud Pi Phi sister.

Dody was working at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo when she met Frank Katalinich, also of Waterloo. They wed at St. Mary’s Church on April 16, 1955, and soon relocated to Springfield, IL, where Dody at last fulfilled her ambition of motherhood.

Hers was the art of graceful living—unmatched thoughtfulness, the artistry of knitting, needlepoint, calligraphy, and perfect angel food cakes. Dody elevated every holiday, birthday, game-day, or special occasion with her love, energy, elegance, and creativity. A faithful woman of service, she also lent her time and talent to St. Joseph’s Home and to St. Monica’s Maternity Center as a labor coach. Never afraid of new challenges, Dody finally pursued her tap dancing dreams at the age of 50 starting with lessons at the YWCA and progressing to many performances with the Mature Mob dance troupe.

Dody and husband Frank were founding members of Christ the King Parish. She was sweet, endearing, and welcoming to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; and sister, Patricia Bowlsby.

She is survived by sons, Joe Katalinich of Springfield, Dan Katalinich (Annie Westfall) of Iowa City, IA, John Katalinich (Ross Biraki) of Springfield, and Steve Katalinich (Rachel Bagwell) of Minneapolis, MN; fourteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Maryann and the dedicated staff at Illinois Presbyterian Home as well as Dineen from Visiting Angels for their loving care.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Christopher House, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

