October 22, 2022

Dorothy Eleanor Colvin, daughter of Hartley and Laura Colvin of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2022 at her home in Blue Earth, MN.

Dorothy was a resident of Elm Homes where she lived for the past 13 years. At the age of 16, Dorothy was in a car accident that left her handicapped.

Although later divorced, on June 5th, 1982 Dorothy married Roger Ross.

Dorothy was fun-loving and full of life; she enjoyed outings with her house mates, going out to eat, county fairs or just time at home watching television. She also enjoyed puzzle and coloring books, and especially enjoyed going home to her sisters house for the holidays.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and many staff from Elm Homes.

Preceded in death by father, Hartley Colvin and grandparents.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Laura Colvin; brother, Douglas (Melissa) Colvin; sister, Dawn (Rocque) Gonsalez; nephews, Dusty (Molly) Colvin, Robert Colvin, Trent (Aiada) Colvin and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Funeral Services: 10:30 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com