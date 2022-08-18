June 5, 1924-August 15, 2022

Dorothy E. (Struck) Brandenburg, 98, formerly of Tripoli and Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday evening, August 15, 2022, under Cedar Valley Hospice Care at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Dorothy was born on June 5, 1924, near Tripoli, Iowa, Bremer County, to Siegfried and Anna (Weise) Struck. She was baptized on June 29th, 1924 at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, Iowa. She was confirmed at this church on April 10, 1938.

Dorothy attended country school through the 8th grade. Following school, she was employed at various private homes as a house-keeper and domestic assistant in Waterloo, Iowa.

On February 13, 1944, Dorothy was united in marriage to Harold A. Brandenburg at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa. The couple farmed northeast of Waverly, not too far from the small community of Bremer, Iowa, from 1944 through 1967. They raised their family, Garry Lee and Mardell Ann on this farm, enjoying the hard work and rewards of rural living on a farm with livestock.

In 1967, the couple built a home and moved to Waverly where Harold was employed with the Carnation Company. Dorothy was a talented homemaker and did various volunteer work. She also took classes for and received her High School GED in 1975. In 1979, she was employed at Bartel’s Lutheran Home as a dietary aide, retiring from that position in 1992.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Waverly. She and her husband enjoyed family and friends, dancing, and card clubs. Bowling and cross stitching were other fun things Dorothy enjoyed. Traveling adventures found the couple visiting family and friends in the States as well as overseas journeys to England and Germany.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Garry (Bobbi) Brandenburg of Albion, Iowa; grandchildren, Craig (Catherine) Brandenburg of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Jeff (Alecia) Brandenburg of Harrisburg, PA, Scott Dixon of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Connie (Mitch) Ronnie of Lakeland, FL, Mark (Trish) Dixon of Gulf Breeze, FL; and son-in-law, Garry Dixon of Mary Esther, FL. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Chris Brandenburg, Cameron Brandenburg, Caitlin (Demetre) Barker, Sabrina Ronnie, Adam Dixon, Grace Dixon and Molly, Cole, Cooper and Piper Brandenburg. Dorothy was proud to have 4 great-great -grandchildren, Scarlet, Karma, Cain and Troy. Dorothy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 1978; daughter, Mardell in 1999; and siblings, including an infant sister, Olinda Struck, brothers, Gottfried and Ewald Struck, and sisters, Erna Hennings, Lucinda Wille and Elda Ubben.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa with Pastors Patricia Shaw and Mark Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bremer County Fair Board. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187