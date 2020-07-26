(1929-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Dorothy E. Kass, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 23, at Western Home Communities -Martin Center.
She was born January 28, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Michael and Elsie Burkhart Steve. She married Raymond J. Kass July 22, 1948, in Dubuque. He died December 3, 2008.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a farmer with her husband in Waterloo.
Survived by: two sons, Jerry (Mary) Kass and Richard “Dick” (Kathy Sadler) Kass, both of Waterloo; two daughters, Mary ( James “Jim”) Connell of Waterloo and Beverly Crosby of St. Paul, Minn.; six grandsons, David Kass, Chad (Erin) Crosby, Aaron Crosby and Eric (Kayla Cross) Crosby, Nate (Nicole) Schoepske, and Sean (Carol) Connell; four granddaughters, Angie (Eric) Torrey, Natalie (Tom ) Hart, Shannon (Rob) Throndson, and Regan (Chad) Wolbers; and 25 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: seven brothers, Burt, Al, Dave, Morris, Russell and Carl Steve; and two sisters, Lois Felderman and Mary Theisen.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice or to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
