Dorothy E. Harstad

SHELL ROCK -- Dorothy E. Harstad, 93, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Waverly, daughter of Harry and Norma (Amundson) Bodeker. On Oct. 11, 1942, she married Wendell Charles Harstad. He died in December of 2017.

She graduated from Waverly High School in 1942. Dorothy and her husband farmed. She also was a Girl Scout leader. 

Survived by: a son, Charles (Pam) Harstad of Evansdale; two daughters, Sandra (Curt) Hansen of Waverly, and Debra (Jay) Jensen of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Barbara Kugel; a son, Ronald Harstad; a granddaughter, Julie Ducker; two great-grandchildren, Dawson Kirk and Megan Mason; and two brothers, Stanley and William Bodeker.

Graveside services: Dorothy has been cremated and graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family with arrangements. 

Memorials: may be directed to Dorothy’s family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Dorothy really loved being a farm wife, mother and homemaker; she enjoyed baking and cooking, and was a gifted seamstress.

