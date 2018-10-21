SHELL ROCK -- Dorothy E. Harstad, 93, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Waverly, daughter of Harry and Norma (Amundson) Bodeker. On Oct. 11, 1942, she married Wendell Charles Harstad. He died in December of 2017.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1942. Dorothy and her husband farmed. She also was a Girl Scout leader.
Survived by: a son, Charles (Pam) Harstad of Evansdale; two daughters, Sandra (Curt) Hansen of Waverly, and Debra (Jay) Jensen of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Barbara Kugel; a son, Ronald Harstad; a granddaughter, Julie Ducker; two great-grandchildren, Dawson Kirk and Megan Mason; and two brothers, Stanley and William Bodeker.
Graveside services: Dorothy has been cremated and graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Dorothy’s family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dorothy really loved being a farm wife, mother and homemaker; she enjoyed baking and cooking, and was a gifted seamstress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.