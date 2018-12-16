(1934-2018)
WATERLOO — Dorothy E. Elfritz, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 14, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo.
She was born June 14, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Daisy (Calvert) Roloff. She was a 1952 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She married Charles ‘Chuck’ E. Elfritz on Oct. 31, 1953, in Cedar Falls. He died April 2, 2016.
Dorothy was a telephone operator for US West for 40 years, until retiring in 1992. She was a member and secretary at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church, Waterloo, where she served on the board and was also an organist; a former member of the Hoover Wesleyan Church in Walker, a member of the Cedar Valley No. 128 O.E.S., Past Worthy Matron; Madonna White Shrine No. 47 of Jerusalem; Past Worthy High Priest, Secretary for Past Worthy Matron and Past Worthy High Priestess.
Survivors: two sons, Terry (Sharon) Elfritz and Steve (Kay) Elfritz, both of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Kelsey, and Katie Elfritz and Keri Davisl three great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Owen Davis and Maxwell Elfritz; and a sister, Karen Venter, Geneseo, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Donald Roloff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, with an Order of Eastern Star Service at 6:30 p.m. at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to New Beginnings Wesleyan Church, Waterloo
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
