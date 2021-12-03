Dorothy E. Duffy

FAIRBANK-Dorothy Elizabeth Duffy age 87 of Fairbank passed away December 1, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center surrounded by her family. She was born March 4, 1934 at the family farm in Oran Township the daughter of Harold and Irma (Gletty) Kane. On October 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Jack Leo Duffy at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Together her and Jack farmed outside of Fairbank, later they moved to town along with raising their nine children. After raising their family, Dorothy enrolled at Hawkeye Institute of Technology and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in the surgical department at Allen Hospital as well as working for oral surgeons until her retirement. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at I.C. Church, Little Island Childcare and Wapsie Valley Schools, where she particularly enjoyed reading to the children. Dorothy always sent cards or a prayer to anyone who was celebrating a special event or was having difficulties. Above all Dorothy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She is survived by four sons; Michael (Judy) Duffy, Tim (Jeanette) Duffy, Tony (Sherry) Duffy all of Fairbank and Ted (Sue) Duffy of Waverly, four daughters; Clarice (Steve) Levey of Lindstrom, MN, Carol Duffy of Cedar Falls, Nancy (Rich) Wallace of Cedar Rapids and Norma (Kevin) Westendorf of Readlyn and a daughter-in-law, Nina Duffy of Dibble, Oklahoma, 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, two brothers; Roger Kane and Rex (Glenda) Kane, three sisters; Donna Higgins, Delores (Henry) Schares and Doris Randall. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Jack, a son, Mark, two brothers; Ronald as an infant and Ralph Kane, and two grandsons.