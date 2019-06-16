(1918-2019)
WATERLOO — Dorothy E. Courtney, 100, died Thursday, June 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born Sept. 23, 1918, in Rochelle, Ill., daughter of Adolph and Ida Felgenhauer Schabacker. She married Vernon L. Courtney on Aug. 12, 1950, in La Porte City; he died in March of 1985.
She was a graduate of Stanley High School. Dorothy worked in the kitchen at Covenant Medical Center Hospital for 12 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Survived by: four daughters, Kathleen (John) Hansen of Fredericksburg, Sandra Plum and Sharon Roberts, both of Waterloo, and Pamela (Mark) Bowen of Lime Springs; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Georgia Belle Broome of Rochelle; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Frederick, George, Adolph, William, Norman, Albert and Clarence Schabacker; two sisters, Marie Halsne and Esther Thompson; a stepdaughter, Judy Smith; and two granddaughters, Diana Hansen in infancy and Tammy Hansen-Steege.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 16, at Garden View Chapel and also one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 West Eighth St., Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.