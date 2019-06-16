{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Courtney

Dorothy Courtney

(1918-2019)

WATERLOO — Dorothy E. Courtney, 100, died Thursday, June 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born Sept. 23, 1918, in Rochelle, Ill., daughter of Adolph and Ida Felgenhauer Schabacker. She married Vernon L. Courtney on Aug. 12, 1950, in La Porte City; he died in March of 1985.

She was a graduate of Stanley High School. Dorothy worked in the kitchen at Covenant Medical Center Hospital for 12 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survived by: four daughters, Kathleen (John) Hansen of Fredericksburg, Sandra Plum and Sharon Roberts, both of Waterloo, and Pamela (Mark) Bowen of Lime Springs; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Georgia Belle Broome of Rochelle; and many nieces and nephews.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Frederick, George, Adolph, William, Norman, Albert and Clarence Schabacker; two sisters, Marie Halsne and Esther Thompson; a stepdaughter, Judy Smith; and two granddaughters, Diana Hansen in infancy and Tammy Hansen-Steege.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 16, at Garden View Chapel and also one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 West Eighth St., Waterloo.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy E. Courtney
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments