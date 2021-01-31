December 4, 1930-January 25, 2021

Dorothy “Dotty” Alice Rokes, 90 of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites. She was born on December 4, 1930 in Tama, IA, daughter of Dorothy and Otto Zirat. Following graduation from Tama High School in 1949, Dotty attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, where she earned her degree in teaching. In 1952, Dotty married Al Rokes and went on to teach art for over 30 years in the Reinbeck, Orange, and Waterloo Community School Districts. She and Al made their home in Cedar Falls, where they raised their son, Tracy.

Throughout her life Dotty was dedicated to active involvement in the First United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and several other organizations and nonprofits. She loved to travel; Dotty and Al spent their retired years wintering in Sun City, AZ. In her spare time, she enjoyed various hobbies including art projects, sewing, and gardening.

Dotty’s treasured titles were those of mother and grandmother. She devoted much of her time to being involved in the lives of her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters. Dotty attended many of her granddaughters’ events and encouraged them in all that they pursued. She will be remembered by many for her incredible kindness and extraordinary thoughtfulness.