Dorothy “Dottie” Myers

September 29, 1940-May 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Dorothy “Dottie” Myers, 81, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 29, 1940, in Luverne, AL. She was the daughter of James and Victoria Byrd Garner. Dottie married Ronald Lynott Sr. and they later divorced. She then married Robert Myers on June 16, 1972.

Dottie spent most of her adult life working in retail and retired from Wal-Mart as the manager of the Health and Beauty department. She had volunteered with the USO Club in Anchorage, AK from 1963 to 1964 and survived the great earthquake of 1964. Dottie loved casinos, fishing, camping and playing cards with friends. She especially loved dancing to her favorite band, Dakota. Dottie was a passionate Elvis fan. She photographed everything that happened during her life to pass the memories on to her family.

Dottie is survived by her children, Tina Lynott of Cedar Falls and James Lynott of Fulton, MO; stepchildren, Nancy (Jim) Smith of Evansdale and Marcia (Gary) Bartels; brother, Randall Lee of Alabama. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, Maniyah and Zaeshawn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; son, Raun Lynott; two stepdaughters, Joan Willet and Debbie Rosenberg; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Private burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. As a show of sympathy, memorial contributions should be directed to the family. Locke Garden View Chapel is assisting the family. Visit www.lockefuneralservices.com to leave condolences.