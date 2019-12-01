{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Schreiner

Dorothy ‘Dott’ Schreiner

(1928-2019)

WATERLOO — Dorothy L. “Dott” Schreiner, 91, of Friendship Village. died Friday, Nov. 29, at Friendship Village.

She was born July 19, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Morley and Edith See Haynes. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1946. Dott married Glenn Schreiner on July 18, 1947, in Waterloo. He died April 16, 1976.

She worked as a health records analyst for Covenant Medical Center retiring in 1993. Dott had also worked for Waverly Hospital and at the Homestead House. She was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church, Becker Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, member and past officer of PEO Sisterhood, past president Waterloo Ladies Golf Association, past president of the Friendship Village Resident Association, and a tour guide at John Deere Engine Works.

Survivors: a daughter, Deb (Greg) Albert of Dubuque; a son, David Glenn (Lesa) Schreiner of Elkhorn‚ Neb.; five grandchildren, Jeff Albert, Sara Albert, Amy (Clint) Didier, Emily Schreiner, and Brandon Schreiner; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hadley, and Tatum.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Don Haynes and Charles Haynes.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: to Waterloo First United Methodist Church, MercyOne Cancer Treatment Center, or Irv Warren Golf Course for tree planting.

