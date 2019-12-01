Dorothy ‘Dott’ Schreiner

(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Dorothy L. “Dott” Schreiner, 91, of Friendship Village. died Friday, Nov. 29, at Friendship Village.
She was born July 19, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Morley and Edith See Haynes. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1946. Dott married Glenn Schreiner on July 18, 1947, in Waterloo. He died April 16, 1976.
She worked as a health records analyst for Covenant Medical Center retiring in 1993. Dott had also worked for Waverly Hospital and at the Homestead House. She was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church, Becker Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, member and past officer of PEO Sisterhood, past president Waterloo Ladies Golf Association, past president of the Friendship Village Resident Association, and a tour guide at John Deere Engine Works.
Survivors: a daughter, Deb (Greg) Albert of Dubuque; a son, David Glenn (Lesa) Schreiner of Elkhorn‚ Neb.; five grandchildren, Jeff Albert, Sara Albert, Amy (Clint) Didier, Emily Schreiner, and Brandon Schreiner; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hadley, and Tatum.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Don Haynes and Charles Haynes.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to Waterloo First United Methodist Church, MercyOne Cancer Treatment Center, or Irv Warren Golf Course for tree planting.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.