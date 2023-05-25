URBANDALE-Dorothy “Dot” Matthews, 97, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Urbandale, IA. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded and no services are planned. Dot was born in Cedar Falls, IA, on September 8, 1925. She graduated from Wartburg College with a two year teaching degree and started her teaching career in Waverly and then Charles City, IA. She then attended and graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor’s degree, and finished her career in the Des Moines Public School System. Her interests were theater, music, and art. Dot was a member of the Union Park United Methodist Church, the Union Park Garden Club, and an honorary life member of the Des Moines Education Association. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey Matthews; her daughter, Audrey Hardy; her parents, Wesley B. and Inez E. Fober; two brothers, Donald W. And Robert J. Fober. She is survived by son, Randall (Karen) Matthews; brothers, Raylan W. (Marcia) Fober, Deane M. (Marlys, Deceased) Fober, David M. (Lucille) Fober, and Gary M. (Karoleen) Fober; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dot was loved by many, and will missed greatly by her family and friends.