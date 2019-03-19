Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS -- Dorothy "Dot" Glenn Teague, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to Paul S. and Florence C. Glenn Teague.

Dot graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem in 1947, St. Mary's Junior College in 1949, and University of North Carolina of Chapel Hill with her bachelor's in 1951 and master's degree in 1960. She taught physical education, English  and health from 1955-1960; was a guidance counselor from 1960-1965, and administrative assistant to the principal 1965-1966, all at Logan Junior  High School. In the fall of 1966, she became the physical education consultant for Waterloo Community Schools, retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Parish and had been a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, and served on the church vestry. Dot is retired from Delta Kappa Gamma; a former YWCA board member; member of the Iowa Association of Health, Phys. Ed., and Recreation; and the National Association  of Health, Phys. Ed. and Dance. Dot received the Iowa State Distinguished Service Award in 1990 and the National Honor Award from the Council of School Administration, Health  and Physical Education  in 1992.

Survived by: her nephews, John (Sandra) Jilek of Felton, Dela., and David (Nina Gustini) Jilek of Severna Park, Md.; and nieces, Janice (Mark) Finnerty of Crownsville, Md., and Beth (Gard) Clark of Owens Cross Road, Ala.,  Va.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Ann T. Jilek; and a good friend, Evelyn Kober.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22,  at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo, with inurnment  at a later date at Old Salem Cemetery in Winston-Salem, N.C. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com

