(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Dorothy "Dot" Glenn Teague, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to Paul S. and Florence C. Glenn Teague.
Dot graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem in 1947, St. Mary's Junior College in 1949, and University of North Carolina of Chapel Hill with her bachelor's in 1951 and master's degree in 1960. She taught physical education, English and health from 1955-1960; was a guidance counselor from 1960-1965, and administrative assistant to the principal 1965-1966, all at Logan Junior High School. In the fall of 1966, she became the physical education consultant for Waterloo Community Schools, retiring in 1992.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Parish and had been a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, and served on the church vestry. Dot is retired from Delta Kappa Gamma; a former YWCA board member; member of the Iowa Association of Health, Phys. Ed., and Recreation; and the National Association of Health, Phys. Ed. and Dance. Dot received the Iowa State Distinguished Service Award in 1990 and the National Honor Award from the Council of School Administration, Health and Physical Education in 1992.
Survived by: her nephews, John (Sandra) Jilek of Felton, Dela., and David (Nina Gustini) Jilek of Severna Park, Md.; and nieces, Janice (Mark) Finnerty of Crownsville, Md., and Beth (Gard) Clark of Owens Cross Road, Ala., Va.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Ann T. Jilek; and a good friend, Evelyn Kober.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date at Old Salem Cemetery in Winston-Salem, N.C. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.