September 30, 1923-May 5, 2021

BOLINGBROOK, IL-Dorothy Carolyn Jensen Mull passed away peacefully and with family at home in Bolingbrook, IL on May 5, 2021 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born September 30, 1923 in Lone Rock, Iowa to Esther and Ernest Jensen. She was second of six children: her siblings Marion Wald (Tucson, AZ); Don Jensen (Rochester, MN) Helen Howe (Muscatine, IA) ; Jerry Jensen (Fountain Valley, CA) ; Richard Jensen (deceased) formerly of Tucson, AZ and her cousin Mildred (Tudy) Lupton (Muscatine, IA) often shared tales of her outgoing and fun-loving personality.

Dorothy was a valedictorian and graduate from Lone Rock High School in 1941. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and taught 8th grade science in Wilton, Iowa. She had an antique business for many years in Muscatine, Iowa which fuel her passion for early morning garage sales.