September 30, 1923-May 5, 2021
BOLINGBROOK, IL-Dorothy Carolyn Jensen Mull passed away peacefully and with family at home in Bolingbrook, IL on May 5, 2021 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born September 30, 1923 in Lone Rock, Iowa to Esther and Ernest Jensen. She was second of six children: her siblings Marion Wald (Tucson, AZ); Don Jensen (Rochester, MN) Helen Howe (Muscatine, IA) ; Jerry Jensen (Fountain Valley, CA) ; Richard Jensen (deceased) formerly of Tucson, AZ and her cousin Mildred (Tudy) Lupton (Muscatine, IA) often shared tales of her outgoing and fun-loving personality.
Dorothy was a valedictorian and graduate from Lone Rock High School in 1941. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and taught 8th grade science in Wilton, Iowa. She had an antique business for many years in Muscatine, Iowa which fuel her passion for early morning garage sales.
Her family was the center of her life and she loved family gatherings. She married William Mull in Lone Rock, Iowa. They were married from February 17, 1946 to June 5, 1972. Dorothy and Bill have seven children: Anne Kaufman (Ron) Wayzata, MN; Barbara Collins (Allan) Muscatine, IA; Judy Meyers (Gary), Cedar Falls IA; Kathe Mull-Smith (Connor) Bronx, NY; John Mull (Mary), Bolingbrook, IL; Virginia Kafer (Chris) Maple Grove, MN; and Cynthia Hays (Bolingbrook, IL). She had 14 grandchildren (Catherine, Matthew, Nathan, Greg, Mac, Liam, Sarah, Jenny, DeLynn, Katy, Alex, Nick, Allison and Cassandra) and 12 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine for over 50 years. It was rumored that her prayer circle was faster connecting people with support than the internet.
A celebration of her will be August 1, 2021 in Hackensack, MN. In her honor, the family requests any memorials to be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 4301 Wilson Blvd, Suite #300, Arlington, VA 22203; nami.org/donate.
