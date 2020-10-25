Dorothy C. Shaw

She graduated from high school in Menoken, North Dakota in 1940. Dorothy married James F. Shaw on November 23, 1943 in Bismarck, ND; he preceded her in death on June 1, 1992. She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo prior to its closing. She had been a member of Anna Circle and also worked on quilt tops. She enjoyed gardening and baking. Survived by her daughter, Rita Knake of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Dwight Shaw and Dale Shaw both of Waterloo, and Dana (Shirlene) Shaw of North Logan, UT; three grandchildren, Randy (Carmen) Knake, Tammy (Michael) Dzurek, and Deanna Shaw; two step-grandchildren, Colton and Caden Ostermiller; two sisters, Delia Madland of Bismarck, ND and Margaret McCormick of Menoken, ND; and brother, Gerald (Leola) Mork of Heartland, WI. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Larry Shaw; brother, Leonard Mork; and sister, Ethel Bray. Services: 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. For more information visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.