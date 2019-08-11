Dorothy Brown

(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Dorothy Jean Brown, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 9, at Western Home Communities-Windhaven Assisted Living.
She was born July 30, 1926, in Bonilla, S.D., daughter of Carl and Gladys (Rowen) Fritzsche. She graduated from Wessington High School in 1944. On Feb. 28, 1945, she married Edward Brown in Huron, S.D. He died in November 1981. On June 21, 1988, she married Harold Brown in Wessington, S.D. He died Dec. 31, 2005.
She was a farm wife and mother early on and worked as a secretary and eventually business manager for the Wessington Public School District in South Dakota, retiring after 23 years in 1988.
Survivors: a daughter, Nola (Jerry) Roitsch of Bristol, S.D.; a stepson, Steve Brown of Cedar Falls; a stepdaughter, Denise Brown of Cedar Falls; a brother, Don Fritzsche of Huron, S.D.; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her two husbands; a daughter, Connie Bates; a son-in-law, George Bates; a son, Lynn Brown; a stepdaughter Cindy Flores; and two sisters, Alice Walker and Linda Harper.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to your local library.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Dorothy loved to read, sew, knit and quilt, gifting quilts to grandchildren. She loved music, playing organ and piano for church, and singing in the choir. She taught piano after school to many kids in Wessington and Miller, S.D. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
