WAVERLY — Dorothy Anne Botts, 81, of Waverly, died Monday, Dec. 10, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born March 5, 1937, in Minnesota, daughter of Alvin and Mary (Johnson) Larson. On July 17, 1955, she married Virgil Botts in Hampton.
Dorothy graduated from Hampton High School in 1955. She and her husband resided in Waverly for the past 23 years, but also previously lived in Florida and Texas.
Survived by: two sons, Alan (Mary) Botts of Houston, Texas, and Kirk Botts of Waverly; three daughters, Kim (Al) Smith of Blair, Neb., Debbie Scott of Houston and Suzie Botts of Waverly; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a granddaughter, Gayle Ray; three sisters, Shirley Carlson, Helen Paulson and Marcele Meinders; two brothers, Jim and Dennis Larson; daughter-in-law, Laura Botts; and son-in-law, Robert Scott.
Private family graveside service: will be Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, where the family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family and sent to Kirk Botts.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dorothy’s greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren, however, she also enjoyed crafts, sewing, painting and yard work.
