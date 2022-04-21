 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Bierschenk

NASHUA-Dorothy Bierschenk age 83 of Nashua, IA, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. John’s United Church of Christ—Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua. For those unable to attend in person please join the family on Facebook Live on the Hugeback Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Interment will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ—Pleasant Church Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00—6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

