Dorothy Bertha Brandt

Dorothy was born on November 4, 1935, in Bremer County, the daughter of Werner Carl and Dora Mathilda (Haganow) Wedemeier. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian. She attended Warren #6 Country School and St. Paul’s Lutheran Artesian School. On February 10, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Paul Brandt at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Waverly, where Dorothy actively farmed beside her husband, and raised their four boys. The couple retired from farming in 1989 and moved into Waverly. Dorothy then loved working at the Waverly Child Care and Preschool until her retirement in 2015. After 66 years of marriage, Robert passed away on December 4, 2018.