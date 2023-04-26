February 19, 1932-April 22, 2023

Dorothy Barbara Pecenka was born February 19, 1932, on the family farm in Perry Township southwest of Traer, the daughter of Vencil (Jim) and Anna (Kaufman) Hanus. She attended rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from Traer High School in 1949.

After high school, Dorothy attended Iowa State Teachers College for one year. Then her help was needed by her parents. Dorothy then worked as the secretary to the superintendent at Traer High School for the following two years. She then returned to Iowa State Teachers College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business education in 1957. After graduating Dorothy taught commercial subjects at Grundy Center High School.

On June 21, 1958, Dorothy married Donald J. Pecenka at St Wenceslaus church in rural Clutier, IA. The couple made their home in Traer and her husband farmed south of town. Dorothy worked for Farmers Savings Bank for a short period before raising her family. After her husband’s death and raising a family, Dorothy worked for at the Star-Clipper newspaper office retiring in 2005.

Dorothy was a member of St Paul’s Church in Traer and the Rosary Society since 1958. She served on the parish council and taught faith formation for 20 years. Dorothy enjoyed walking, flowers, gardening, being with friends, music, reading, sudoku puzzles and shopping. But the most important part of Dorothy’s life was her family.

Dorothy passed away on April 22, 2023, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers: Leonard (in infancy), Melvin, and Donald, two sisters-in-law: Darlene Monroe and Loretta Hanus; and a brother-in- law Harry Pecenka. She is survived by her three children Craig (Linda Heidebrecht) Pecenka of Newton, Kansas; Connie Pecenka of Orlando, Florida; and David (Lori Becker) of West Des Moines, Iowa, two brothers: Stanley (Janice) Hanus of Iowa Falls, Iowa and Gary (Linda) Hanus of Cedar Falls, Iowa and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Traer Ambulance or Traer Fire Department.

Visitation: Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Overton Funeral Home, 714 First St., Traer, Iowa, 50675.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:30 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Traer, Iowa 50675.

Burial: St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, 714 First St. Traer, Iowa. 319-478-2775.