 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Baker

  • 0
Dorothy Baker

March 28, 1948-February 22, 2022

Dorothy Baker passed Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born March 28, 1948, in Sumner, Iowa, to Elvin and Mary Petersen. She was raised on the family farm and graduated in 1966. She attended Wartburg College where she met Ken Baker; they married in 1970. They moved to the farm in 1978. She and Ken retired in 2013 as Drew took over the farm. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Elvin and Mary. Survived by husband Ken, daughter Amy Anderson, son Drew (Kimberlea), grandchildren Sabrina, Jake, and Dory, siblings Sue, Mike (Nancy), and Kris. Memorials to your favorite charity.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News