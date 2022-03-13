Dorothy Baker passed Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born March 28, 1948, in Sumner, Iowa, to Elvin and Mary Petersen. She was raised on the family farm and graduated in 1966. She attended Wartburg College where she met Ken Baker; they married in 1970. They moved to the farm in 1978. She and Ken retired in 2013 as Drew took over the farm. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Elvin and Mary. Survived by husband Ken, daughter Amy Anderson, son Drew (Kimberlea), grandchildren Sabrina, Jake, and Dory, siblings Sue, Mike (Nancy), and Kris. Memorials to your favorite charity.