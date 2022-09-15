HUDSON-Dorothy Anne Wrage, age 87 passed away peacefully at her home in Hudson, Iowa on September 12, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa to Louis and Margaret (Stefan) Kuriger. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday September 15, 2022, at Abels Funeral Home and Cremation (French-Hand Chapel) in Reinbeck, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00pm on Friday September 16, 2022, at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Waterloo. She will be laid to rest at Blessing Cemetery.