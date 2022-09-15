 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Anne Wrage

Dorothy Anne Wrage

March 18, 1935-September 12, 2022

HUDSON-Dorothy Anne Wrage, age 87 passed away peacefully at her home in Hudson, Iowa on September 12, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa to Louis and Margaret (Stefan) Kuriger. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday September 15, 2022, at Abels Funeral Home and Cremation (French-Hand Chapel) in Reinbeck, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00pm on Friday September 16, 2022, at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Waterloo. She will be laid to rest at Blessing Cemetery.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Roxanne Wrage, Terri (Mark) Holub, Rich (Colleen) Wrage, Sandy (Tom) Keith, Mike (Marlene) Wrage, sister; Cecilia (Arnie) Diech, 19 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Wrage, daughter; Mary Wrage, infant son; Joseph and her parents Louis and Margaret Kuriger

Abels Funeral Home (French-Hand Chapel) is in charge of the arrangements.

