CEDAR FALLS—Dorothy Anne Bolin, a long-term resident of Cedar Falls died at age 83 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at MercyOne/Sartori Hospital following a brief illness. Dorothy was born June 9, 1940, in Waterloo to Harold Eugene and Marguerite Ellen (Weisert) Bolin. In 1944, the family moved to a house on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Heights with five acres of land that extended all the way from Rainbow to what is now called Pleasant Drive. The property had formerly been called Sunny Slopes Farm. The house burned down in 1995, but Dorothy built a new house for herself at the south end of the property where there had been a large pasture for her old horse, Partner. She retained the entire five acres of land, which remained a woodland in rapidly developing Cedar Heights, still living there, enjoying the foxes, deer, birds and her large flower gardens, until her death.

Dorothy worked her entire career as a microbiologist beginning at Schoitz Hospital then continuing at what became MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center. In her younger years she was an avid athlete, excelling in golf and skiing and she loved driving her classic GTOs. Dorothy loved Cedar Falls and its people, and everyone who she met couldn’t help loving her in return. She was a kind, generous and gracious person with a keen sense of humor and an absolute joy to be around.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and by her beloved older brother, James Edward Bolin of Morris, Illinois. She is survived by her younger brother, Donald Eugene Bolin, who is married to Elizabeth Hall Bolin in Iowa City.

Dorothy’s inurnment will be private. Proceeds from the eventual sale of her house and land will be donated to a conservation land trust to fund the purchase and preservation of natural habitat, which was her lifelong passion. Anyone wishing to send a gift in Dorothy’s memory may direct it to a nature conservation organization of their choice.