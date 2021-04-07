May 27, 1932—April 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Dorothy Anna (Garlock) McFadden, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born on May 27, 1932 to Vergil and Edith (Murray) Garlock in Sherman Township of Jasper Co. near Newton, IA.

Dorothy attended Newton Schools and upon graduation went to work for Jasper Co. Savings Bank until her marriage to Morden H. McFadden on October 16, 1955, after which they moved to Indianola, IA and she worked for Peoples Trust & Savings Bank. Later after the children were older, she worked part-time for GAB Business Services and AFLAC. Three children were born to this union—Brian (deceased), Kathleen (Kathi) of Raleigh, NC, and Kerry of Denver, CO.

Dorothy was very active in the Order of Eastern Star and was Worthy Matron of Cedar Falls Chapter in 1973. On the Grand Chapter level, she was appointed a Grand Representative and to other Grand Chapter Committees and was honored in 1994 to be appointed Grand Ruth. She was a long time member of this organization. She also was a Board Member of the Cedar Falls Rainbow Girls for many years, as well as, the DeMolay Mothers Club.