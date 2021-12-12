April 22, 1941-December 5, 2021

Dorothy Ann Krusemark was born April 22, 1941 in Ossian, IA: the daughter of Ray and Hildegard (Meyer) Schissel. She married Clarence Krusemark on October 29, 1960 in Kirksville, MO; he preceded her in death on August 4, 2006. Dorothy owned and operated Bishop’s Corner, worked at Jerry’s Café in Jesup and owned and operated Krusemark Enterprises. She enjoyed gardening, bingo, Wheel of Fortune, playing cards and visiting second hand stores. Most of all, Dorothy loved her family.

Dorothy passed away December 5, 2021 at Western Home Communities, Deery Suites at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Robert Schissel; a sister, Juanita Jeffries, a son-in-law; three sister-in-laws and five brother-in-laws. Dorothy is survived by three sons: Randy (Julie) Krusemark of Waterloo, Mike (VaRonda) Krusemark of Waterloo and Clarence (Pam) Krusemark of Raymond; three daughters: Cindy Way of Oelwein, Cathy (Mike) Diehl of Sioux Falls, SD and Lisa (Kevin) Peterson of Inver Grove Heights, MN; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and a brother Tommy Schissel of Ossian.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Services will be held at a later date.

