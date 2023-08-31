WATERLOO—Dorothy Ann Fangman, 95, passed away Friday, August 25, at Plano Medical City, Plano, TX.

She was born February 8, 1928, in rural Jesup, the daughter of John and Laura Meier Weber. She married Joseph Fangman on November 13, 1951, in Waterloo.

Dorothy graduated from Jesup High School in 1945. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and enjoyed watching her grandkids, sewing and doing puzzles.

Survivors include: two sons, Darryl (Sue) Fangman of Dewar and Duane (Liz) Fangman of Streetman, TX; two daughters, Darlyne Yagla of Kernes, TX. and Doris Lunde of Kernes, TX.; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Kathryn (Julius) Delagardelle, Lorraine (Paul) Walton, and Wanda (Wayne) Schmitz; her son-in-law, John Lunde.

Mass of Christian Burial: 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Steet is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice in Dorothy’s name.

