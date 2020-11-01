December 23, 1931-October 30, 2020

TRAER—Dorothy Ann Duhachek Hanus, of Traer, passed away on October 30th, at the age of 88. She was born December 23, 1931 east of Toledo, in Otter Creek Twp on a farm, to Mamie Chizek, and Arthur Duhachek.

After her father passed away when she was 7, she, her mother and younger brother, Bernard moved to Toledo where her mother took in boarders and baked for people to support them.

In 1942 her mother remarried a widower, Joe Pokorny, who had 3 children, Ernest, Leona and Lester. They lived on a farm 2 miles north of Clutier.

She attended country schools in Otter Creek, Carroll and Oneida Townships and Toledo Public School. She attended Mount Mercy Academy where she graduated in 1949. She attended Mount Mercy Jr. College receiving a teaching certificate. She taught school at Carroll No. 2 for 3 years.

On September 22, 1953 she married Vernon Hanus at Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier. They made their home on a farm southwest of Traer until moving to town in 2004. They were blessed with 2 sons; Martin, of Cedar Rapids, in 1954 and Paul (Kari), of Cadillac, Michigan, in 1960.