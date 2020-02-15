Dorothy A. Sundet

Dorothy graduated from Thompson High School in 1945 and from Waldorf College in Forest City in 1947. She taught fifth-grade in Garner for two years and then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she completed her music degree. She taught vocal music in Forest City for two years. When she and her family moved to Iowa City in 1964, she returned to work as a receptionist/secretary for the Chinese & Oriental Studies language and surgical faculty at the University Hospitals for a year before returning to teaching. She taught first grade in Mount Pleasant for two years and third grade for three years when the family moved to Waverly in 1969; then returned to elementary vocal music in the W-SR schools until she retired in 1990.