Dorothy A. Sundet

(1928-2020)
WAVERLY -- Dorothy Arlys Field Sundet, 91, of Waverly, died Jan. 15 at Waverly Health Center.
She was born July 3, 1928, on the family farm near Forest City to Alfred J. Field and Delpha C. Anderson Field. She married Harold Sundet in 1952.
Dorothy graduated from Thompson High School in 1945 and from Waldorf College in Forest City in 1947. She taught fifth-grade in Garner for two years and then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she completed her music degree. She taught vocal music in Forest City for two years. When she and her family moved to Iowa City in 1964, she returned to work as a receptionist/secretary for the Chinese & Oriental Studies language and surgical faculty at the University Hospitals for a year before returning to teaching. She taught first grade in Mount Pleasant for two years and third grade for three years when the family moved to Waverly in 1969; then returned to elementary vocal music in the W-SR schools until she retired in 1990.
She was active at church. She arranged music for her Praise Trio for 15 years. She was a member of and served as president of WELCA, Wartburg Faculty Wives, the Wartburg Community Symphony, and the Waverly Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Metropolitan Chorale, was Sons of Norway president and also was the social-cultural director. She volunteered at Bartel's, for Meals on Wheels, for SHARE IOWA, in the Salvation Army Kitchen, and making Christmas shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: her children, Marcia (Mike) Klinefelter of Shell Rock, Erik (Danna) Sundet of Streetsboro, Ohio, Mark Sundet of Springfield, Mo., John Sundet of Clarksville, and Barbie (John) Bush of Des Moines; a brother, Alfred (Betts) Field Jr. of Chapel Hill, N.C.; grandchildren, Shelley (Todd) Cooper, Blair (Beau) Klinefelter, David (Lili) Sundet, Stephen (Rachel) Sundet, Curtis Sundet, Kristen (Josiah) Van Dyke, Breanna Sundet, Austin Sundet, Aaron (Hana) Sundet, Hannah (Noland) Lamar, Rachel (Joseph) Moyer, and Sarah Sundet; and great-grandchildren, Mandalyn Cooper, Gage Cooper, Bane Klinefelter, Ava Klinefelter, Sophie Sundet, Sage Sundet, Danielle Lamar, and Titan Moyer.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Muriel and Richard Legore; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Sundet.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20, and for an hour before services Friday, all at the church. Arrangements by Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dorothy was a wonderful teacher! Her faith in her Lord and Savior was strong and so important to her. She was a master at growing beautiful roses and other flowers. She collected angels and she loved to travel. After retiring, she visited 36 countries around the world!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.