Dorothy A. Platz

(1926-2020)
WATERLOO -- Dorothy Ann Platz, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Belle Plaine, died Thursday, Jan. 23, in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 14, 1926, daughter of John and Lillian (Kuehl) Junge. She married Robert Arnold Platz on June 21, 1942.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a son, Jon (Linda) Platz of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Shelley (John) Schuelka of Burlington; two grandsons, Wesley (Shelly) Platz of Waterloo, and Travas (Jessica) Platz of Cumming, Ga.; and six great-grandchildren, John Henry and Robby Schuelka, Tucker and Amelia Platz, Hunter and Parker Platz.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Robert Keith Platz; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Platz.
Graveside services: will be private in Belle Plaine. Hrabak-Neuahus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
She will be deeply missed by our family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.