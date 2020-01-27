Dorothy A. Platz

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO -- Dorothy Ann Platz, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Belle Plaine, died Thursday, Jan. 23, in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 14, 1926, daughter of John and Lillian (Kuehl) Junge. She married Robert Arnold Platz on June 21, 1942.

Survivors: a son, Jon (Linda) Platz of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Shelley (John) Schuelka of Burlington; two grandsons, Wesley (Shelly) Platz of Waterloo, and Travas (Jessica) Platz of Cumming, Ga.; and six great-grandchildren, John Henry and Robby Schuelka, Tucker and Amelia Platz, Hunter and Parker Platz.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Robert Keith Platz; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Platz.

Graveside services: will be private in Belle Plaine. Hrabak-Neuahus Funeral Service is assisting the family.

She will be deeply missed by our family.

