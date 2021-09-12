Dorothy A. Connolly

Dorothy was bon on December 20th, 1927 in Independence, IA., the daughter of Michael M. and Katherine A. (Bovy) Fischels. She graduated with the class of 1945 from St. John’s Catholic High School. On August 11,1948 she was united into marriage to Raymond H. Connolly in St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Dorothy worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence as a Psychiatric Aide for over thirty years.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and socializing with her friends. She often got together with her friends and spent hours playing cards and catching up on each other’s lives. Whenever her grandchildren would visit, she often had ice cream to share with them, or they spent hours baking cookies and talking about their day. She and Ray loved to go dancing, almost every Saturday they could be found out on a dance floor together.