{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Amundson

Dorothy A. Amundson

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO — Dorothy A. Amundson, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 31, at the Quibell Home.

She was born March 30, 1924, in Waterloo, daughter of Albert and Cecilia Weber Lippert. She married Fred K. Amundson on May 31, 1947, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, and he preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2000.

Dorothy graduated from East High School in 1942. She was employed with John Deere and retired from the city of Waterloo as the payroll clerk in 1986.

She volunteered at Sacred Heart School for many years and was known as the candy lady. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survivors include: her son, Mike Amundson of Waterloo; her daughter, Sandie Greco of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Aimee (Tom) McGowan of Lebanon, Ill., Sam (Melanie) Greco of Saudi Arabia and Angelina (Nick) Lingua of Waterloo; her great-grandchildren, Christian McGowan, Dominic, Ava and Alexandria Greco, Aliviah and Vincent Lingua; her brother, Richard Lippert of Rockford, Ill.; many nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Buela.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brothers, Butch, Clarence and Bill Lippert; and a son-in-law, Nick Greco.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Quibell Home.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy A. Amundson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments