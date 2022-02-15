September 7, 1928-February 9, 2022

WEST UNION-Dorothea Sophia Brockway, 93, of West Union, Iowa passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Stoney Brook Village in West Union. Dorothea, the daughter of William and Dorothea (Ohmann) Begalske was born September 7, 1928 on the family farm near Donnan, Iowa. She was baptized October 14, 1928 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, Iowa and confirmed July 10, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union, Iowa. Dorothea attended the Donnan Independent School through the eighth grade and earned her GED later in life.

Dorothea was united in marriage with Raymond Brockway on May 27, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. To this union, five children were born.

For many years Dorothea helped Raymond on their farm. She later worked in the kitchen at Palmer Lutheran Hospital and at Schwan’s, both in West Union. Dorothea was very involved with her church, Zion Lutheran. She was a member of the Hannah Circle and participated in “Do-Days” at the church for many years

She loved making quilts and made over 1,000 quilts over forty years which were donated to various charity organizations. For fifteen years she delivered “Meals on Wheels” in West Union. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading, and mowing her own lawn.

Dorothea is survived by four children, her daughter, Lynn (Daniel) Elliott of Postville, Iowa; and her sons, Allan (Sharon) Brockway, Kevin (Sue) Brockway, and Dean (Teri) Brockway all of West Union, Iowa; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Debra (Bill) Anderson; her grandson, Nickolas Elliott; her granddaughters, Stephanie Brockway and Kennedy Frost; her parents; two brothers Merlin and Lionel Begalske; and one sister, Arlene Morse.

A Family Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.