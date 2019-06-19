Dorothea M. Kruger

(1928-2019)
FERN — Dorothea Mae Kruger, 90, of Fern, died Sunday, June 16, at Parker Place Retirement Community in Parkersburg of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 5, 1928, to William and Ruth (Mackenburg) Woodard in Cresco. She married Orlen Albert Kruger on April 22, 1951, in Cresco.
She graduated from Cresco High School in 1946. Shortly after getting married, both Dorothea and Orlen moved to Fern, where Orlen and his father opened Kruger and Sons grocery store. Dorothea cared for the children and later worked for the University of Northern Iowa as a housekeeper until retiring at 61. She was a member of Colfax Presbyterian Church and belonged to the Colfax Presbyterian Women’s Group.
Survived by: her sons, Steve (Sheila) Kruger of New Hartford, Lynn Kruger of Stout and Daryl Kruger of Highland Ranch, Colo.; her grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Dugan of Phoenix, Ryan (Shalee) Kruger of Garber, Jesse Kruger of Woodridge, Ill., Haley (David) Oswald of Cedar Falls, Kelsey Kruger of Davenport, Katelyn (Trey) Allison of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Daniel Kruger of Denver, Colo.; six great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Paul (Jackie) Woodard of West Union and David Woodard of Boone.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; infant daughter Judy Ann; and a sister, Janice Werger.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Colfax Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Engelkes-Chapel, Grundy Center, and from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause in Dorothea’s memory in the future.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Dorothea loved her flower and vegetable gardens. She tended to her garden, canning her hard work. Dorothea and Orlen traveled frequently, visiting notable places such as Florida, Salt Lake and Denver. She also enjoyed quilting, fishing and following around Orlen’s quartet, the “Laymen Quartet.”
