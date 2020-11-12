Dorotha (Huebert) Sundquist

Independence, IA—Dorotha Wilberta Sundquist passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus of Independence, Iowa. Dorotha was 91 years old. Dorotha was born in Madrid, Nebraska, to John and Anna (Wiebe) Huebert. She attended Henderson High School in Nebraska. She attended several colleges through the years. University of Nebraska, York, and Kearney State College is where she earned her teaching degree. She taught Country School for four years and then decided to change her career. She decided to choose a career in Medical Terminology. She graduated from Bethel College, North Newton, Kansas. Dorotha earned her technical training at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was the first Medical Technician in her home town hospital in Henderson Nebraska. She worked at Bethel Dearonus Hospital in Newton, Kansas, and worked and taught Medical Technology. After this she moved to Cedar Rapids and went to work as the Head of the Hematology Department. She then moved on to work in the laboratory at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, Iowa, and then set up a school of Medical Technology at the Schoitz hospital in Waterloo. She enjoyed working in the Medical field. Dorotha married Grant L. Sundquist December 8, 1967. Grant proceeded her in death in 2003. Upon her marriage to Grant she was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. Through their life together they traveled to many different locations with family and friends. Dorotha and Grant also shared the love of flying. Dorotha received her pilot’s license and was the first woman to have her pilot’s license at the Independence Airport. Through their years together they built a successful business, Bloom Inc. and worked there until they sold the business in 2000. Dorotha enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a great cook. Her chicken was the BEST! She enjoyed sharing this joy with everyone. Through the years she cooked and baked for company functions, church functions and did all of the cooking for family get togethers. Dorotha enjoyed sewing and needlepoint. She loved to read. She also had a great love of chocolate and had her candy stash within reach. Dorotha was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. She was a long standing member of the Rotary Club and was a past President. She was involved in the local Back Pack Club. She was very involved with the local library as she had such a joy for reading and felt that everyone should also be able to experience this joy. These are just a few of the many things that Dorotha donated her time to.