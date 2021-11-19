Doroteo “Tito” Arnulfo Martinez

Tito grew up in Waterloo along with his four siblings and would later enlist in the Marines and was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It was there that he developed a passion for running, hiking, and any outdoor activity that he would carry with him throughout his life. In his youth, he took up boxing and remained a fan of it. He loved bowhunting and spent many hours when he was younger perfecting his method. He ran marathons and continued to run until he longer could. Tito also rode a motorcycle for years and logged a lot of miles on it all over the country sometimes just pulling over and finding a nice comfy spot on the ground to sleep for the night. He loved being free to roam where he pleased and would regale his family with stories of his adventures some good and some bad, but always entertaining. He loved food, but especially Mexican food and no one could make it like his Mom. He loved to dance, roller skate, eat lots of candy, and he loved beer and later in life to sip on wine. He was a big fan of football and really loved the Packers. He had six daughters and once said that God gave him six daughters because he loved women so much! He often said that he lived a charmed life. Indeed he did.