October 18, 1938-November 17, 2021
Doroteo “Tito” Arnulfo Martinez passed away on November 17, 2021 at the age of 83 in Waterloo, Iowa after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on October 18, 1938 in Ames, Iowa, to Arnulfo Camilo Martinez and Luz Maria Terrones.
Tito grew up in Waterloo along with his four siblings and would later enlist in the Marines and was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It was there that he developed a passion for running, hiking, and any outdoor activity that he would carry with him throughout his life. In his youth, he took up boxing and remained a fan of it. He loved bowhunting and spent many hours when he was younger perfecting his method. He ran marathons and continued to run until he longer could. Tito also rode a motorcycle for years and logged a lot of miles on it all over the country sometimes just pulling over and finding a nice comfy spot on the ground to sleep for the night. He loved being free to roam where he pleased and would regale his family with stories of his adventures some good and some bad, but always entertaining. He loved food, but especially Mexican food and no one could make it like his Mom. He loved to dance, roller skate, eat lots of candy, and he loved beer and later in life to sip on wine. He was a big fan of football and really loved the Packers. He had six daughters and once said that God gave him six daughters because he loved women so much! He often said that he lived a charmed life. Indeed he did.
Tito is survived by his six daughters; Kelly Turner, Deanna Patnode, Ferrol Kopren, Susie Church, Heather Derifield, and Heidi Holmes. He is also survived by his two sisters Anita Schmit and Gloria Woods. In addition his grandchildren Michael Turner, Tyler Dotson, Taylor and Chase Hammes, Cheyenne Dressel, Holly Webster, Riley and Gavin Derifield. His great-grandchildren Sierra, Brayden, and Ranlee Webster, Jaiden and Mylo Jefferson and Tristan “Papi” Rowland. Also numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family has planned a private memorial at this time.
