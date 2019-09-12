(1930-2019)
WATERLOO – Dorismae Nelsen Griffin, 89, of ManorCare Nursing Home, died Thursday, Sept. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 6, 1930, in Des Moines. She was later adopted by Vera and Mark Brandhorst. She married Darrell (Scott) Nelsen. They were later divorced. She married Pete Griffin; he preceded her in death.
Dorismae graduated from Hudson High School. She worked odd jobs while raising her family. She later worked at Montgomery Ward, then Goodwill until she was 77 years old selling merchandise.
Survived by: her children, Greg (Vickie) Nelsen, Shelly (Bill) Wehrle of Waterloo and Kathy Forbes of Tama; her sister-in-law, Doretta Brandhorst of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Katie Wehrle, Leslee (Todd) Johnson, Brett Wehrle, Nick Nelsen, Bonnie (Michael) Nelsen Chapman, Robby Forbes and Ashley Forbes; and four great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; and her brother, Jim Brandhorst.
Services: no services will be held. Dorismae requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be spread as each of her children wish.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Dorismae loved telling jokes and being with people. She liked taking long drives just to eat somewhere “new.” She especially loved playing cards and going to the casino. She will be extremely missed by all of her family who she loved very much.
